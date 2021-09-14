Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League News
Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur join Shakib at Mohammedan
Mohammedan Sporting Club have signed several top national team stars including Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad and Mushfiqur Rahim for the next Dhaka Premier League in List A fo
BCB to dedicate all 2021 series to Bangabandhu
The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2021 series has been named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation.[caption id="attachment_155776" align="alignnone" width="
BCB postpones all cricket until further notice
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has postponed all cricket until further notice amid the coronavirus pandemic.BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon made the announcement at a press br
DPL moves to Dhaka from Chattogram, Cox's Bazar
The first three rounds of the 2020 edition of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League will now take place in Dhaka instead of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar following a changed circumsta
Prime Bank Cricket Club recruit Naman Ojha for Super League phase
The Super League phase of Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2019, is all set to start from Monday. One of the title contenders Prime Bank Cricket Club has made a surprise inclu
Shakib has no possibility to participate in DPDCL - Nazmul Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan has no possibility to play in the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPDCL) urged Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan on Monday."Shaki
Yusuf Pathan joins Prime Bank in DPL
Indian national team cricketer Yusuf Pathan arrived in Dhaka to participate in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL); he will play for Prime Bank Cricket Club, the news has been assured b
Mashrafe-Anamul lead Abahani win the league opener
Abahani Limited made a sparkling start in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League for outstanding contribution by Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Anamul Haque. In the opening match of t
DPL clubs to retain four players
The newly formed Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) has confirmed that each Dhaka Premier League club will retain four players in the upcoming tournament in January-Febru
Four bowlers in DPL accused of suspected action
Four bowlers of this season’s Dhaka Premier League (DPL) have been under suspicion of illegal bowling action. All of them are spinners.They are Sanjit Saha of Kalabagan Krira Chakr
Gazi Group cricketers celebrate 'Champion Carnival'
Gazi Group Cricketers, one of the participating team of Dhaka Premier Divisional Cricket League (DPL), have become the title holder of 2016-17 edition. In the second appearance of
Sunny, Liton top performers in DPL
National discarded spinner Arafat Sunny has become the highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) 2016/17. Playing for the runners-u