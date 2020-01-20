Dhaka Platoon News
Tamim's strike rate a big concern for Bangladesh
Bangladesh will receive a big boost in veteran opener Tamim Iqbal's return to international cricket during the impending three-match T20I series against Pakistan.The left-handed op
I only watch Imrul's batting: Shakib
Bangladesh's ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is not playing in the ongoing season of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) due to his one-year ban from cricket. But is he
Mashrafe requires 14 stitches to repair wound sustained in BPL game
In what comes as a big blow to Dhaka Platoon, Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza picked up a serious injury to his left palm while fielding for Dhaka Platoon against Khulna Ti
Shahid Afridi heaps praise on Bangladeshi food and people
Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi who retired from international cricket back in 2018 has come to Bangladesh now for the forthcoming Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League 2019.
BPL 2019-20: Mashrafe Bin Mortaza to lead Dhaka Platoon
Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza will lead Dhaka Platoon in the seventh edition of Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL).Dhaka Platoon announced the decision on M
Mashrafe gets injured in his return to cricket
Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has not been in the national team squad since the World Cup. He was not in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka after the World
BPL 2019-20: Syed Rasel named Dhaka Platoon bowling coach
Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) team Dhaka Platoon have appointed former Bangladesh pacer Syed Rasel as their new bowling coach for this year’s edition of BPL.Rasel ha