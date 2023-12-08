
Dewald Brevis News
thumb

Samp Army marches to the top through a resounding win over New York Strikers

Bas de Leede’s fine three-wicketspell and a responsible unbeaten knock of 31 from Dewald Brevis lead SampArmy’s march to the top of the table defeating New York Strikers by sixwick

thumb

Dewald Brevis earns maiden call-up in South Africa squad

Cricket South Africa (CSA) hasannounced the squads for the upcoming limited-overs home series againstAustralia. Dewald Brevis has been selected for the first time in the series.Fan

thumb

Suryakumar Yadav wants to learn 'no-look shot' from Dewald Brevis

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav isin the best form of his career. The no.1 T20I batter is well-regarded for hisexplosive batting.Many compares Suryakumar'sbatting with former South

thumb

Pollard and Rashid to captain MI Emirates and MI Cape Town

West Indies star all-rounder KieronPollard has been appointed captain of MI Emirates, the ILT20 team owned by thesame organization as Mumbai Indians, while Afghanistan star spinner

thumb

Dewald Brevis smashes 57-ball 162, sets multiple records

Dewald Brevis is often called'Baby AB' as he can play all the spectacular shots around the field like AB de Villiers. This youngcricketer has been justifying his name too. He has s

thumb

Mumbai Indians reveal names and logo of new franchises, sign five star cricketers

Mumbai Indians is one of the mostsuccessful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After the success of theIPL, the team has entered into two new franchise leagues. The Mumbai I

thumb

"It will be unfair to throw him into international cricket" - Temba Bavuma makes shocking statement on Dewald Brevis

In the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, the youngster from South Africa named Dewald Brevis has roped a lot of fans with his fearless approach with the bat. The Rohit Sha

thumb

Mumbai Indians lose 5 on the trot as Punjab emerge victorious

Mumbai Indians are having a forgettable season in this year's IPL. The five-time champions have not won a single match in five matches so far. Rohit Sharma's side lost their fifth

thumb

Ebadot, Brevis nominated for POTM award

Mount Maunganui Test hero Ebadot Hossain and rising star Dewald Brevis, the South African to won the player of the tournament in the ICC U-19 World Cup, have been nominated for the

thumb

Ripon picked in ICC's best XI of U-19 CWC 2022

Five players from finalists India (three) and England (two) have made the ICC's best XI of the 2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup.The XI also includes two players from Pakistan, and o

thumb

Brevis' 138 leaves Bangladesh finish eighth at U-19 CWC

In a thrilling run-chase South Africa have had the last laugh over Bangladesh by two wickets in the seventh place play-off match at the U-19 Men's Cricket World Cup.Electing to bat

