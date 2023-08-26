
Devendra Bishoo News
Misbah, Levi star in New York Warriors' win to confirm place in US Masters T10 League final

New York Warriors became thefirst team to reach the US Masters T10 League Final after defeating CaliforniaKnights by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1 at the Central Broward Regional ParkSt

The Devendra Bishoo Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Devendra Bishoo (born 6 November 1985) is a Guyanese cricketer who plays all formats of the game for the West Indies. He is a leg spinner who made his international debut for the W

Windies marching towards follow-on

Windies are marching towards a follow-on as they were 94/6 at the end of day 2 after the centuries of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja which guided India to 649 runs in 1st innings.

Windies clinch a cliffhanger to level series

Different series, same old story. Bangladesh failed to keep their nerves and failed to seal the series despite needing just 8 runs from the last over with 5 wickets in hand.Windies

Rain ruins the opener between Windies and India

Rain has the final laugh as the first match of the ongoing ODI series between hosts Windies and India has been abandoned.Having asked to bat first at Queen's Park Oval, the Indian

