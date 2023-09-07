Derbyshire News
Samit Patel decides to leave Nottinghamshire after 22-year career
Mohammad Amir to join Derbyshire as local player
Derbyshire sign Pat Brown on three-year deal
Haider Ali scores a century for Derbyshire
Zaman Khan gets high praise from Mickey Arthur on debut in T20 Blast
Derbyshire Falcons sign Zaman Khan for upcoming Vitality Blast T20
Haider Ali takes a stunner catch in County Championship
Haider Ali joins Derbyshire for upcoming County Championship
Haider Ali joins Derbyshire for County season 2023
Durham handed 10 points penalty for Nic Maddinson's oversized bat
Mohammad Rizwan powers on Sussex to victory over Derbyshire after thrilling chase
Suranga Lakmal to miss English county season
