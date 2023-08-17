Delhi Daredevils News
Ex-BCCI administrator discloses how Akshay Kumar prevented losses for the IPL side Delhi Daredevils
Amrit Mathur, the former GeneralManager of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), disclosed thatAkshay Kumar rescinded his lucrative contract with the Indian Premier Lea
BCCI not to renew contract with Paddy Upton
After India's collapse in the T20World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already sackedthe entire selection panel. Now the team psychologist is losing his j
It is one of the top leagues in the world: Unmukt Chand after registering for BPL
Unmukt Chand, the former captainof the India U-19 World Cup winners, says that Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)is one of the top leagues in the world and that’s why he has decided t
Samuels retires from all forms of cricket
West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels has retired from all forms of professional cricket. He played last for West Indies in Bangladesh in December 2018. After that he was not seen in
Aakash Chopra picks all time best Delhi Capital XI
Delhi Daredevils (DD) (now Delhi Capitals) is one of the most mystical tales in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL). Although the franchise has featured in all the editions
Delhi refused to pick Kohli in team despite getting chance in IPL auction
Virat Kohli, the current captain of the Indian cricket team, has been playing at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since the first edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). I
Shami reveals weak zone of Kohli of getting him out
As an honor to be the best batsman in the world, there is nothing but trouble. They are the center of the attention of the bowlers always. All the bowlers do research on how to get
Delhi Daredevils renamed as Delhi Capitals
Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Daredevils has been renamed as Delhi Capitals ahead of the next edition of the richest T20 league.Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 was o
IPL 2019 Auction: Full details of financial component of franchises
On Monday, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the auction for the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held in Jaipur on December 18 in Bengaluru. A total o
IPL 2019: Current status of each franchise
The next edition of Indian Premier League is officially launched now by teams announcing the list of players they retained for the next season.All the eight teams have announced th
IPL Auction 2019: List of players released for auction
Every franchise of Indian Premier League has announced their final shorted list of players retained by them and released before the auction.IPL Governing committee has ordered all
DD retain 15 players before auction
Delhi Daredevils (DD) have retained 15 players for the next edition of Indian Premier League season including their new buy, Shikhar Dhawan.IPL Governing committee has ordered all