Team Abu Dhabi register thrilling last-ball win to grab their first victory in their last match
Kyle Mayers cracked a brilliant61 runs to help Team Abu Dhabi pull off a thrilling last-ball win over DelhiBulls in the 27th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium
Bangladesh's Ziaur Rahman helps Northern Warriors defend 79-run in Abu Dhabi T10
Northern Warriors displayed theart of defending a moderate total and sunk Delhi Bulls by 13 runs in the 25thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Delhi’s bowling
Samp Army snap Delhi Bulls’ victory run through a thrilling 4-wicket win
Samp Army marchedpast Delhi Bulls by four wickets in the 15th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at theZayed Cricket Stadium. Delhi Bulls was restricted to 95 for 8 through finespells from
Delhi Bulls beat Bangla Tigers by 7 wickets to record third consecutive win
Delhi Bulls produced yet anothersuperlative allround show to down Bangla Tigers by seven wickets in the 13thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. They strangled
Quinton de Kock leads Delhi Bulls charge to override Deccan Gladiators’ impressive target
Delhi Bulls displayed theirbatting strength to overcome Deccan Gladiators’ challenging score of 120 for 2in 10 overs to win the third match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricke
Mohammad Taimur guides Delhi Bulls to 31-run win through a deadly four wicket spell
A deadly spell of four wicketsfor eight runs from Mohammad Taimur bowled Delhi Bulls to a 31 runs win overChennai Braves in the 26th match on the tenth day of the Abu Dhabi T10 att
Pollard and Azam lift New York Strikers past Delhi Bulls in last-over thriller
New York Strikers' skipper KieronPollard and Azam Khan, displaying the skills that makes them two of the finesthitters in limited over cricket, pulled off an exciting seven-wicket
Bangla Tigers back to winning way with 12-run win against Delhi Bulls
After winning the opening match,Bangla Tigers succumbed to three consecutive defeats in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.Finally, the team returned to the winning streak in their fifth mat
Team Abu Dhabi- Delhi Bulls match ends in an exciting tie to lit up Abu Dhabi T10
Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bullsbattled hard for a victory but the match ended in a tie. The second match ofthe day in the Abu Dhabi T10 on Friday at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket stad
Delhi Bulls Sign Harbhajan Singh for Abu Dhabi T10 Season 6
With the dust having settled onthe Official Player Draft for Abu Dhabi T10’s Season 6, Delhi Bulls have addedbite and guile to their bowling line-up, bringing on board ace off-spin
Abu Dhabi T10 League: Full player list of all 8 teams
The players' draft of the sixthseason of the Abu Dhabi T10 League was held on Monday night. Nurul Hasan Sohan,Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman have been se
T10 is the most enjoyable format to date: Roy
England’s destructive openingbatsman Jason Roy thinks that the T10 format is the most enjoyable format incricket and it’s not enjoyable not only for the players but also for thespe