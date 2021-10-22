Deepika Padukone News
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to bid for new IPL team
The Indian Premier League (IPL)is going to have two new teams in the next edition. That means a total of 10teams will compete for the ultimate glory in 2022 IPL.For this, the Board
Kohli in 'Highest Numbers of Fake Followers' list
The popularity of celebrities is largely based on the number of followers on social media. As a result, many celebrities buy fake followers for money to make themselves more popula
Morgan picks between Messi-Ronaldo and Priyanka-Deepika
English Batsman Eoin Morgan recently participated in a rapid fire round. During the question answering session, he made his picks between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo , Priya
Bumrah picks the hotter actress between Anushka and Deepika
Jasprit Bumrah is getting better and better with his consistent performances. Be it home or away, he still manages to weave the magic and that's his speciality.[caption id="attachm