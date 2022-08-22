Deep Dasgupta News
Asian commentators for Asia Cup
The TV broadcasters inconsultation with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have hired the services ofcommentators from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka's former m
'Ashwin's competition isn't with Jadeja'
Former India wicketkeeper DeepDasgupta thinks that Ravichandran Ashwin’s competition in the Indian Test teamisn’t with Ravindra Jadeja rather it’s between Ashwin and another all-ro
No Manjrekar in BCCI's final seven commentators
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the name of seven Indian commentators for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). Popular commentator Sanjay Manjre