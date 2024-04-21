DC vs SRH News
Sunil Gavaskar not happy with the flat pitches in IPL
Sunil Gavaskar almost lost his calm on air as he reckoned the bowlers are suffering in this stock rising of 200+ totals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). IPL 2024 has been a batt
Head reveals the reasons behind his success
Head has been in a tremendous form in this season of IPL. Pat Cummins team has been rewriting records in every match. Travis Head is contributing in every single game for team's do
Michael Vaughan drops a bold prediction on Jake Fraser-McGurk
Jake Fraser-McGurk once again was impressive in his IPL outing with the bat, plundering a 65 off only 18 balls in Delhi Capitals' pursuit of 267 runs. His innings was consisted of
"Just go and express yourself" - Abhishek Sharma speaks about the strategy of Sunrisers Hyderabad's power packed batting
Abhishek Sharma has been an absolute force in this season of IPL, partnering with Travis Head this duo have been breathing fire in the powerplay and kill the game inside the 6 over
Jake Fraser-McGurk smashes fastest fifty of the season
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by a massive margin of 67 runs on Saturday (20th April). Travis Head's onslaught of 89 off just 32 balls, Abhishek Sharma's blitzkrieg 46 of
We were just catching up throughout the match: Pant
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant spoke after the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sunrisers thrashed Delhi by a handsome margin of 67 runs.Pant said about bowling first, "The
Travis Head onslaught thumps Delhi Capitals by 67 runs
Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 40, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
