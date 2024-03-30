
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







David Willey News
thumb

Matt Henry replaces David Willey at LSG

The English paceman David Willey pulled out of IPL 2024 before even the inauguration of the tournament citing personal reasons. He was supposed to play for Lucknow Super Giants and

thumb

David Willey to miss start of the IPL - confirms Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be commenced from 22nd March. But Lucknow Super Giants' foreign recruitment English fast bowler David Willey will miss the start of the IP

thumb

My time is done but it's with deep regret: David Willey

Taking his 100th ODI wicket inEngland's triumph over Pakistan in Kolkata, David Willey said goodbye tointernational cricket and confessed he pondered skipping the World Cup untilth

thumb

Stokes, Willey star in England's dominating win over Pakistan

England signed off their world cup campaign with a thumping win over Pakistan by 93 runs on Saturday (11th November). Ben Stokes 84 and 3 fer from David Willey helped England crash

thumb

Tomorrow could be the last game of cricket for England: Malan

The ongoing ICC ODI World Cup isalmost at its end. Three teams have already reached the semi-finals. Eliminationshave been confirmed for four groups. Among the remaining three team

thumb

David Willey announces Retirement from International Cricket after World Cup

England seamer David Willey will retire from international cricket at the end of the World Cup, unhappy at missing out on a central contract.England fast bowler David Willey announ

thumb

CWC 2023: David Willey provides crucial breakthrough by getting rid of KL Rahul

England's fast bowler David Willey provided an important breakthrough for the team by dismissing one of India's key batsmen, KL Rahul during the second ball of the 31st over. When

thumb

CWC 2023: David Willey dismisses Virat Kohli for a duck

England bowlers chipped in with a disciplinary bowling performance against the Indian batsmen in the ongoing match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 atBharat Ratna Shri Atal Biha

thumb

David Willey appointed as Northamptonshire T20 Captain

David Willey will captain Northamptonshire at this year's Vitality Blast after returning to the club after seven years at Yorkshire, although his predecessor Josh Cobb was "shocked

thumb

IPL 2023: RCB name Kedar Jadhav as replacement for David Willey

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have named Kedar Jadhav as a replacement for David Willey for the remainder of the IPL 2023 season. For the unversed, David Willey has been ruled

thumb

Thakur's quick-fire 68, spinners lead KKR to 81-run win over RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have marked their return to Eden Gardens with a dominating 81-run run big win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday. The home team clean

thumb

BBL Massive blow as David Willey withdraw form Sydney Thunder

Sydney Thunder suffered a major setback a month before KFC BBL|12 when David Willey, her platinum pick in the first foreign player draft, withdrew from the tournament.Big Bash Leag

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.