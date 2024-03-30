David Willey News
Matt Henry replaces David Willey at LSG
The English paceman David Willey pulled out of IPL 2024 before even the inauguration of the tournament citing personal reasons. He was supposed to play for Lucknow Super Giants and
David Willey to miss start of the IPL - confirms Lucknow Super Giants coach Justin Langer
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be commenced from 22nd March. But Lucknow Super Giants' foreign recruitment English fast bowler David Willey will miss the start of the IP
My time is done but it's with deep regret: David Willey
Taking his 100th ODI wicket inEngland's triumph over Pakistan in Kolkata, David Willey said goodbye tointernational cricket and confessed he pondered skipping the World Cup untilth
Stokes, Willey star in England's dominating win over Pakistan
England signed off their world cup campaign with a thumping win over Pakistan by 93 runs on Saturday (11th November). Ben Stokes 84 and 3 fer from David Willey helped England crash
Tomorrow could be the last game of cricket for England: Malan
The ongoing ICC ODI World Cup isalmost at its end. Three teams have already reached the semi-finals. Eliminationshave been confirmed for four groups. Among the remaining three team
David Willey announces Retirement from International Cricket after World Cup
England seamer David Willey will retire from international cricket at the end of the World Cup, unhappy at missing out on a central contract.England fast bowler David Willey announ
CWC 2023: David Willey provides crucial breakthrough by getting rid of KL Rahul
England's fast bowler David Willey provided an important breakthrough for the team by dismissing one of India's key batsmen, KL Rahul during the second ball of the 31st over. When
CWC 2023: David Willey dismisses Virat Kohli for a duck
England bowlers chipped in with a disciplinary bowling performance against the Indian batsmen in the ongoing match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 atBharat Ratna Shri Atal Biha
David Willey appointed as Northamptonshire T20 Captain
David Willey will captain Northamptonshire at this year's Vitality Blast after returning to the club after seven years at Yorkshire, although his predecessor Josh Cobb was "shocked
IPL 2023: RCB name Kedar Jadhav as replacement for David Willey
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have named Kedar Jadhav as a replacement for David Willey for the remainder of the IPL 2023 season. For the unversed, David Willey has been ruled
Thakur's quick-fire 68, spinners lead KKR to 81-run win over RCB
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have marked their return to Eden Gardens with a dominating 81-run run big win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday. The home team clean
BBL Massive blow as David Willey withdraw form Sydney Thunder
Sydney Thunder suffered a major setback a month before KFC BBL|12 when David Willey, her platinum pick in the first foreign player draft, withdrew from the tournament.Big Bash Leag