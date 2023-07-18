David White News
New Zealand to start home season with series against Bangladesh
New Zealand men's cricket teamwill play South Africa in a two-match Test series in February as they try towin their first Test series against the Proteas. After that, the Blackcaps
David White will step down as NZC chief in August
David White, the longtime chief executive of New Zealand cricket, recently announced his decision to step down from his post after more than 11 years.Eleven years after being appoi
Star players from New Zealand likely to skip Pakistan tour due to IPL
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) CEO David White said Blackcaps players can choose to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) or tour Pakistan.New Zealand will tour Pakistan for the first
NZ stars could skip Bangladesh matches over IPL
IPL-bound cricketers from New Zealand may miss part of Bangladesh series to join respective IPL teams on time.[caption id="attachment_159795" align="alignnone" width="640"] New Zea