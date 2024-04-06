David Warne News
"Steve Smith Opens Up About Challenges as Test Opener After David Warner's Retirement"
The legendary Australian cricketer Steve Smith recently talked about the difficulties he's had adjusting to his new position as a Test opener. David Warner's decision to retire fro
Watch: Warner's epic reply to hater calling him 'cheat'
Australia's David Warner and Steven Smith have been having some difficulties and tough times in facing the spectators after previous year’s ball Tampering incident that took the en