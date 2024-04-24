
David Hussey News
thumb

Unfair for bowlers : Mukesh Kumar on impact player rule

Delhi Capitals paceman Mukesh Kumar is against the impact player rule and also said it's hampering the growth of all-rounders in the country. Mukesh KumarThe Impact Player rule, in

thumb

Shakib has probably won us two games: David Hussey

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)reached the final of the 14th edition of the IPL defeating DelhiCapitals by 6 wickets yesterday in Sharjah. After winning the second qualifiermatch, team

thumb

thumb

Gill will be one of highest-scoring batsmen in IPL 2021: Hussey backs Gill

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) chief David Hussey has backed opener Shubman Gill after his another poor performance against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday in Mumbai.Gill has been i

thumb

Hussey wants Stoinis in all three formats

Marcus Stoinis is perhaps one of the most in-form Australian players at the moment. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament in the latest edition of Big Bash League, setting a

thumb

KKR named David Hussey, Kyle Mills as Chief Mentor and Bowling Coach

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named former Australian batsman David Hussey and former New Zealand pacer Kyle Mills as the chief mentor and as bowling coach respectively for the

thumb

Melbourne stars announce David Hussey as new chief coach

Stephen Fleming will no longer be chief coach at Melbourne Stars as David Hussey has been promoted to the head coach role at the Big Bash League franchise. David Hussey will be loo

