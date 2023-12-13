David Boon News
ICC rates Mirpur pitch as "unsatisfactory"
Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla NationalCricket Stadium got demerit due to fragile wickets in the Bangladesh-NewZealand Dhaka Test. World cricket governing body ICC termed Mirpur's wicket a
Asitha Fernando reprimanded for aggressive celebration of Saud Shakeel dismissal
Sri Lanka fast bowler AsithaFernando has been penalized for misconduct on the third day of the ongoing Testmatch against Pakistan. A demerit point has also been added next to his n
England fined and docked 5 WTC points for slow over-rate in Gabba Test
England have been fined 100 per cent of their match fee and penalised five points from their ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle for maintaining a slow over-rateagainst Austr
ICC announces match officials for T20 World Cup semi-finals
International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the match officials for the two semi-final games of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is nearing its final stage w
Watch: Langer involves in heated argument with match referee over Jadeja's concussion substitute
Australian head coach Justin Langer and skipper Aaron Finch involved in a heated argument with match referee, regarding the concussion substitute of Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing
Foreigners agree to officiate as match-officials in Pakistan
Bipin DaniAs a top-order batsman, Australia's David Boon had visited Pakistan more than once but it will be his first visit to Pakistan as a match-referee when Sri Lankans play aga
David Boon appointed match referee of Sri Lanka's Pakistan tour
International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed former Australia batsman David Boon as the match referee for the limited-overs series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.[caption id="