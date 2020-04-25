Daryl Harper News
Harbhajan's messy 'hat fate' in Sri Lanka’s first post-Murali Test
The ICC Elite Panel umpire Daryl Harper has narrated an interesting incident involving India's off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. He has told that he made an exception to the tradition r
Alternate methods be made by umpires to hold bowler's belongings: Daryl Harper
Umpires at the bowler’s end have traditionally held whatever the bowler has requested, including hats, caps, jumpers and sunglasses. Once cricket is permitted again after the curre