Danny Morrison News
MS Dhoni gives an epic response to retirement query from Danny Morrison

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has been thoroughly enjoying the last phase of his cricketing career. The fans have been giving him roaring reception at every single venue in

Pollard is overrated as cricketer: Morrison

Commentator and former cricketer Danny Morrison has named West Indies captain Kieron Pollard as the most overrated player in the world of cricket.Pollard is overrated as cricketer:

Danny Morrison creates controversy addressing Mithali Raj as 'my dear'

Former New Zealand fast bowler and well-known commentator Danny Morrison has inadvertently caused some backlash during the recently concluded Women's T20 Challenge in the UAE.While

Urooj Mumtaz becomes first Pakistan woman commentator to officiate in men's ODI

On Friday, Urooj Mumtaz became the first Pakistani woman commentator to officiate in men's ODI played between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi.The 35-year-old Urooj Mumtaz will

Bangladesh have exciting pace bowlers: Danny Morrison

Former New Zealand pacer and one of the best commentator of the cricket world had words of praise for the Bangladeshi pace bowlers.Danny, who was a part of the commentary panel in

