Dane Cleaver News
Dane Cleaver replaces Daryl Mitchell in New Zealand squad for tri-series
New Zealand all-rounder DarylMitchell has been ruled out of the tri-series against Pakistan and Bangladeshdue to injury. As a result, the hosts have announced a replacement for thi
Chapman, Mitchell secure easy win for New Zealand in a high-scoring match
After the T20 series, New Zealandalso won the only ODI against Scotland. Despite posting a total of 306 runs, thehosts lost the match by a big margin of 7 wickets. Mark Chapman, wh
New Zealand name full-strength squad for West Indies tour
Bangladesh team visited WestIndies just a few days ago. India are now on a Caribbean tour. New Zealand willalso go to the country a few days later. And for this, New Zealand Cricke