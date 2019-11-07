Cyclone Maha News
The sky of Rajkot is cloud-free, no doubt about the IND-BAN second T20
Earlier in the evening yesterday, heavy rains had raised concerns about the second T20 match being swept away between India and Bangladesh. But the gloomy cloud passed through Thur
Storms and heavy rains in Rajkot, IND-BAN second T20 in serious doubt
After the first T20I was on the verge of being cancelled due to extreme pollution levels in the city, there is a full possibility of being abandoned the second T20I among India and
India-Bangladesh second T20I also in danger due to cyclone 'Maha'
After the first T20I was on the verge of being cancelled due to extreme pollution levels in the city, the second T20I among India and Bangladesh could be in peril of being abandone