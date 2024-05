IPL 2022: Match 17: CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket News, Head to Head and Pitch & Weather Report

IPL 2022 CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by Ravindra Jadeja will face Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad ( SRH)in match number 17 of the Tata India