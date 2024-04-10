Cricket West Indies News
CWI appoints three women to board of directors
West Indies have appointed womenin the cricket board. They appointed three women to the board. They will workas directors. All of them will serve as independent directors for one y
Hardik Pandya draws flak
Team India’s T20I captain HardikPandya is in the news for two reasons — for what is being described as poorcaptaincy, and his expression of dissatisfaction with facilities provided
Miles Bascombe appointed as new Director of cricket West Indies
Former West Indies batsman Miles Bascombe has been appointed as the new Cricket Director of Cricket West Indies (CWI) on a three-year deal.Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the a
CWI announce schedule for home series against India
India will start its next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle next month with a two-test series in the West Indies followed by eight games with limited games, the Caribbean Cricket
Ronsford Beaton cleared to resume bowling
Following an evaluation inEngland, West Indies fast bowler Ronsford Beaton has been approved to resumebowling after his action was deemed lawful.In March of this year, CricketWest
West Indies announce squad for ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers
The team that will representCricket West Indies (CWI) in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers hasbeen announced today. To qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in
CWI announce Kishore Shallow as new President
CWI has announced its new president for the board after Skeritt decided to step down, making former board vice president Kishore Shallow her new CWI president.Cricket West Indies (
West Indies have separate red ball and white ball coaches for the men's team
Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced today that the role of head coach for the West Indies senior men's teams will be split into two separate positions.In a first for West Indies Cr
Cricket West Indies appoints Brian Lara as performance mentor
Cricket's legendary batsman, Brian Lara, has been hired by the West Indies as a 'performance mentor', working across formats with the academy and international teams.Cricket West I
West Indies name uncapped Tagenarine Chanderpaul in Test squad
Former West Indies batter ShivnarineChanderpaul's son Tagenarine Chanderpaul has been called up to the West IndiesTest team for the first time. Tagenarine is in the 15-member West
CWI all players confirms US visas approval and travel to Florida for T20I
After days of agonising waiting, all members of the India and West Indies teams have been officially granted entry into the United States of America. They will play two T20I games
Uncertainty over last two T20Is between West Indies and India
The ODI series is over, now theT20 series is going on between the hosts West Indies and the visitors India. Meanwhile,there is concern about the last two matches of the series. The