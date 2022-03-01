Cricket Ireland News
Bangladesh's Ireland tour postponed for second time
Bangladesh's limited-overs tour of Ireland that includes World Cup Super League series has been postponed to 2023.On Tuesday, Cricket Ireland announced it would host men's teams fr
Anju Jain getting coaching role in Ireland
Anju Jain, who played 8 Tests and 65 ODIs for Indian Women's team will be leaving for Ireland soon.She has been appointed Head Coach of Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin. "Starting t
Plans in place for 14-team 2027 World Cup
Support is growing for an expanded Cricket World Cup in 2027 to allow the globalisation of the game.[caption id="attachment_162451" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Only ten teams
Ireland Wolves shorten tour of Bangladesh
Bangladesh Cricket Board and Cricket Ireland have agreed to cut off one T20 match in Bangladesh Emerging vs Ireland Wolves series.Ireland Wolve's remaining fixtures in Bangladesh a
Ireland confirm South Africa series in busy summer
South Africa will play a series of more than one match against Ireland for the first time. Another African nation - Zimbabwe - will also tour Ireland this summer.Ireland played Sou
Ireland receive €1.5 million COVID-19 relief from government funds
Cricket Ireland (CI) has received a €1.5 million government grant to compensate for the financial loss caused by the coronavirus. This large sum of money has been given as a reward
BCB decline Ireland's invitation of four-nation T20 tournament
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have declined the invitation from Cricket Ireland despite not playing international cricket for more than seven months.As soon as the Sri Lanka tour
O'Brien smashes own car window with monstrous six
Ireland's explosive batsman Kevin O'Brien has smashed his own car window with a six as his throbbing innings for Leinster Lightning included some significant pitfalls.Kevin O'Brien
lreland propose to host World Cup
Cricket Ireland have put their name in the hat to host ICC global events, which include World Cups and other tournaments. A report in today’s Sunday Telegraph has outlined how Irel
Bangladesh tour of Ireland postpone due to coronavirus
Cricket Ireland and Bangladesh Cricket Board have agreed to postpone the upcoming one-day international and Twenty20I series between the country due to being played in May this yea
Ireland to face Bangladesh in England
Ireland are set to play four Twenty20 international matches against Bangladesh in May. The series will take place in England.The series will start on May 22 and followed by three o
Ireland cancel Afghanistan T20Is
Ireland Cricket have cancelled the five-match T20I series against Afghanistan on account of financial troubles.Cricket Ireland (CI) chief executive Warren Deutrom said financial pr