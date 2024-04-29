Cricket Australia News
Cricket Australia decides WBBL future
In order to align the Women's BigBash League (WBBL) with the men's 10-round tournament, the number of matches will becut by 16. On Tuesday, Cricket Australia (CA) is likely to unve
Xavier Bartlett gets permission from CA to play in Vitality Blast
Weeks after Cricket Australia (CA)barred the fast bowler from representing them in the County Championship,Xavier Bartlett will play for Kent in the Vitality Blast.Prior to his No
Australian women's team's central contract list for upcoming 2024-2025 season released
The Cricket Australia (CA) has released the squad of central contract list for the upcoming 2024-2025 cricketing season, which features a T20 World Cup, an ODI series against India
Fresh faces surge as Cricket Australia announces a 23-strong group of centrally contracted men's players
Cricket Australia (CA) has revealed their central contract list for 2024-2025 cricketing season highlighted by a massive home Test series against India. Young pacemen Xavier Bartle
"It's really for others to make that happen" - Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley shows his willingness to arrange bilateral series between India and Pakistan
The two arch-rivals of Cricket Pakistan and India always dishes up for something spicy. But for internal and political issues these two sides haven’t meet each other for a bilatera
Test cricket in the limelight as Australia-India rivalry grows
Cricket Australia (CA) and theBoard of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are delighted the storied rivalrybetween the countries will get even bigger next summer as Test cricketco
Afghanistan Cricket Board disappointed with Cricket Australia's decision
Cricket Australia has postponed yet another bilateral series against Afghanistan citing human rights violations against women and girls and their non-participation in cricket in Af
CA postpones T20I series against Afghanistan
Cricket Australia (CA) haspostponed the three-match men's T20 International series against Afghanistanscheduled for August this year. Following consultation with theAustralian Gove
Australia postpones T20I series against Afghanistan
Cricket Australia (CA) has postponed the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan which was scheduled for August. Citing deteriorating human rights for women and girls in the count
More Khans and Singhs as South-Asian Participation Surges in Australian Cricket
According to Cricket Australia'sstatistics, Smith is no more the most common name among registered players inAustralian Cricket. Australian players registrationdata for the 2023-24
Steve Smith to lead Australia in ODI series against West Indies
Australia has announced the squadfor the upcoming ODI series at home against the West Indies next month. CricketAustralia (CA) rested the first-choice pace trio. Pat Cummins, Josh
Cricket Australia launches Multicultural Action Plan
Cricket Australia (CA) hasreleased its Multicultural Action Plan to create further engagement andinclusion in all areas of Australian Cricket and continue the game’s mission tobe a