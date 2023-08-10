Cricket Association of Nepal News
How BCB helped Nepal to host ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 within only two months?
Treasurer of Cricket Associationof Nepal (CAN), Roshan Kumar Singh, shares the story behind how Nepal got the privilegefrom Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to host the ACC Men’s Premie
Dhammika Prasad among three shortlisted for Nepal head coach post
Former Sri Lankan fast bowlerDhammika Prasad is now one of the three coaches shortlisted for the headcoach of the Nepal cricket team.According to the highly placedsources in CAN (C
Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane suspended
After an arrest warrant wasissued for him in Kathmandu for suspected coercion of another person, Nepalesecricket team skipper Sandeep Lamichhane was suspended by the CricketAssocia