cricket analyst News
Shakib in Harsha Bhogle's ODI XI of the Year
For Shakib Al Hasan, 2019 has been a mixed year of both success and misery. We all know what that misery is, and why he will have to be out of the game he loves most for one full y
██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗ ███╗ ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║ ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║ ██║█████╗ ██████╔╝ ██╔╝╚██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██╔████╔██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║ ██║██╔══╝ ██╔══██╗ ██╔╝ ██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║╚██╔╝██║ ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝
|
██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗ ███╗ ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║ ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║ ██║█████╗ ██████╔╝ ██╔╝╚██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██╔████╔██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║ ██║██╔══╝ ██╔══██╗ ██╔╝ ██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██║╚██╔╝██║ ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║ ██║ ██║ ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝ ╚═╝