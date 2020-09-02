
Craig McMillan News
thumb

McKenzie explains working areas for Tigers to McMillan

While Bangladesh team was preparing for their scheduled away series against Sri Lanka, Batting consultant Neil McKenzie had quit his role as Bangladesh head coach. He was replaced

thumb

McMillan pleased with BCB's strategy to resume cricket

After the sudden departure of Bangladesh former batting coach Neil McKenzie, former New Zealand batting coach Craig McMillan has been appointed as the batting consultant for upcomi

thumb

BCB appoint Craig McMillan as batting consultant

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have appointed former New Zealand all-rounder Craig McMillan as the batting consultant for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. The announcement was made by

thumb

Craig McMillan could be Bangladesh batting coach for SL series

Former New Zealand cricketer Craig McMillan could be Bangladesh's batting coach in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. The BCB is considering McMillan as a replacement for

thumb

McMillan's stint as New Zealand batting coach ends

New Zealand's Craig McMillan's five-year contract as team's batting coach expired after his team's sensational run at the World Cup 2019 barring the blip in the finals as England s

thumb

Peter Fulton to serve as batting coach of New Zealand after World Cup

Former New Zealand batsman Peter Fulton will take over as a batting coach of New Zealand Cricket team after the upcoming World Cup as current batting coach Craig McMillan to finish

thumb

Craig McMillan to quit after World Cup

Former New Zealand all-rounder Craig McMillan, who is currently the batting coach of New Zealand is set to quit after the World Cup.McMillan was appointed as batting coach back in

