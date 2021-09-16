CPLT20 News
CPL 2021: Odean Smith dismisses DJ Bravo with a peach of a delivery
The 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League came across so many intriguing incidents during the passage of play. Players gave absolutely everything across batting, bowling and
Alex Hales to make a comeback in England national team?
England’s newly appointed coach Chris Silverwood has talked about the possible return of England batsman Alex Hales and said that still Hales has a lot of opportunity to enter into
Shakib flops as Barbados Tridents lose in the CPL first qualifier
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan flops unfortunately as well as his team Barbados Tridents as they lose the first qualifier match by 30 runs against Guyana Amazon Warriors on
Vijay Mallya to lose Barbados Tridents' ownership
Indian business tycoon, Vijay Mallya, will no longer possess the ownership of Barbados Tridents for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League season.On Tuesday, organizers of CPL had m
Watch: Mahmudullah's innings against Barbados Tridents
St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots defeated Barbados Tridents by two wickets in the 26th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2018. Thus Bangladesh silent killer Mahmudullah Riyad
Mahmudullah ends CPL mission with victory
St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots defeated Barbados Tridents by two wickets in the 26th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2018. Thus Bangladesh silent killer Mahmudullah Riyad
Bravo hits five sixes in an over in TKR's win
Dwayne Bravo has smashed five sixes in an over in Trinbago Knight Riders' 46-run win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in match 23 of Caribbean Premier League 2018 at Warner Park, B
Rain ruins contest between Patriots and Stars in CPL 2018
The 21st match of the Caribbean Premier League 2018 has been called off without a ball being bowled between St. Lucia Stars and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.Rain at the Warner Park
Watch Pollard blitz gives St Lucia second win
St Lucia Stars skipper Kieron Pollard has hit 30 in an over to guide his side to an emphatic six-wicket victory over Guyana Amazon Warriors in Gros Islet. This is St Lucia's second
Watch Smith stars as Barbados win cliff-hanger
Banned Australian player Steve Smith has put on an all-round display in his side Barbados Tridents dramatic 2-run victory over Jamaica Tallawahs in match 14 of CPL in Launderhill,
Watch Mahmudullah shines in Patriots' victory
Bangladeshi all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad has played a vital role in St Kitts and Nevis Patriots' massive win over St Lucia Stars in the 13th match of Caribbean Premier League at D
Bravos edge Trinbago to chin-up win
In the twelfth match of the Caribbean Premier League, Trinbago Knight Riders snatched a 4 wicket win against Jamaica Tallawahs.The match was undecided before the last ball of the i