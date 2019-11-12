
CPL T20 News
thumb

CPL franchise owner approached cricketer for fixing, sent back home

One of the franchise owners of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) who is hailed from India, was sent back mid-way from the tournament after he has been reported by a cricketer for

thumb

CPL 2019 draft date announced: Record number of players to enter

The final list of players, who have made themselves available for the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2019), has been sent to franchise teams ahead of the draft scheduled to tak

thumb

Patriots eliminated Tallawahs from CPL 2018

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots eliminated Jamaica Tallawahs from the Caribbean Premier League 2018.On Wednesday (September 13), St Kitts and Nevis Patriots went through a thrilling 2

thumb

Guyana Amazon Warriors finish second, to play in Qualifier 1

In the 30th match of the Caribbean Premier League, Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Trinbago Knight Riders by 6 wickets.In the clash between table toppers of CPL 2018, Guyana Amazon

thumb

Tallawahs move to second spot with big win

In the 29th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2018, Jamaica Tallawahs comfortably defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by 8 wickets.On Saturday (September 8), visiting Jamaica Talla

thumb

TKR scroll to seventh win in the season

Trinbago Knight Riders claimed their seventh win among nine games distressing Barbados Tridents by 9 runs.In the 28th match of the Caribbean Premier League, Trinbago showcased an a

thumb

Live: St Kitts vs Jamaica, Match 26, CPL T20 2018

Bangladesh silent killer Mahmudullah Riyad is going to play his last match in the Caribbean Premier League 2018. His team, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, will play against Barbados

thumb

Mahmudullah hero in St Kitts' victory over Jamaica

Mahmudullah Riyad's magnificent quick firing 28 runs off just 11 deliveries helps St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to seal a 7-wicket victory over the former champion Jamaica Tallawahs

thumb

Tanvir trashes Patriots to take Warriors in the second spot

Guyana Amazon Warriors have moved to the second spot in the point table with a four wicket victory against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.Sohail Tanvir – the veteran Pakistani recrui

thumb

Trinbago ascend top of point table, powered by McCullum

Trinbago Knight Riders joined Jamaica Tallawahs at the top of the point table with a 4 wicket win against Barbados Tridents.Former Kiwi hard hitter Brendon McCullum fought back wit

thumb

Jamaica Tallawahs top point table defeating St. Lucia Stars

Jamaica Tallawahs top the point table ending their three match losing streak with a 21 run victory against St. Lucia Stars.On Saturday, at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

thumb

Irfan's record breaking spell fails to save Patriots at Bridgetown

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots registered competent win in the sixteenth match of CPL 2018.Mohammad Irfan ruled over the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ batsmen but Brandon King oversh

