CPL T20 News
CPL franchise owner approached cricketer for fixing, sent back home
One of the franchise owners of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) who is hailed from India, was sent back mid-way from the tournament after he has been reported by a cricketer for
CPL 2019 draft date announced: Record number of players to enter
The final list of players, who have made themselves available for the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2019), has been sent to franchise teams ahead of the draft scheduled to tak
Patriots eliminated Tallawahs from CPL 2018
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots eliminated Jamaica Tallawahs from the Caribbean Premier League 2018.On Wednesday (September 13), St Kitts and Nevis Patriots went through a thrilling 2
Guyana Amazon Warriors finish second, to play in Qualifier 1
In the 30th match of the Caribbean Premier League, Guyana Amazon Warriors defeated Trinbago Knight Riders by 6 wickets.In the clash between table toppers of CPL 2018, Guyana Amazon
Tallawahs move to second spot with big win
In the 29th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2018, Jamaica Tallawahs comfortably defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by 8 wickets.On Saturday (September 8), visiting Jamaica Talla
TKR scroll to seventh win in the season
Trinbago Knight Riders claimed their seventh win among nine games distressing Barbados Tridents by 9 runs.In the 28th match of the Caribbean Premier League, Trinbago showcased an a
Live: St Kitts vs Jamaica, Match 26, CPL T20 2018
Bangladesh silent killer Mahmudullah Riyad is going to play his last match in the Caribbean Premier League 2018. His team, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, will play against Barbados
Mahmudullah hero in St Kitts' victory over Jamaica
Mahmudullah Riyad's magnificent quick firing 28 runs off just 11 deliveries helps St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to seal a 7-wicket victory over the former champion Jamaica Tallawahs
Tanvir trashes Patriots to take Warriors in the second spot
Guyana Amazon Warriors have moved to the second spot in the point table with a four wicket victory against St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.Sohail Tanvir – the veteran Pakistani recrui
Trinbago ascend top of point table, powered by McCullum
Trinbago Knight Riders joined Jamaica Tallawahs at the top of the point table with a 4 wicket win against Barbados Tridents.Former Kiwi hard hitter Brendon McCullum fought back wit
Jamaica Tallawahs top point table defeating St. Lucia Stars
Jamaica Tallawahs top the point table ending their three match losing streak with a 21 run victory against St. Lucia Stars.On Saturday, at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium
Irfan's record breaking spell fails to save Patriots at Bridgetown
St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots registered competent win in the sixteenth match of CPL 2018.Mohammad Irfan ruled over the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ batsmen but Brandon King oversh