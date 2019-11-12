
CPL 2019 News


CPL franchise owner approached cricketer for fixing, sent back home

One of the franchise owners of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) who is hailed from India, was sent back mid-way from the tournament after he has been reported by a cricketer for



Alex Hales to make a comeback in England national team?

England’s newly appointed coach Chris Silverwood has talked about the possible return of England batsman Alex Hales and said that still Hales has a lot of opportunity to enter into



Shakib's Barbados qualify to the final

Shakib Al Hasan had an off day in the office, but his side managed to qualify to the final after beating Trinbago Knight Riders in Qualifier - 2.After Barbados were sent to bat fir



Shakib flops as Barbados Tridents lose in the CPL first qualifier

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan flops unfortunately as well as his team Barbados Tridents as they lose the first qualifier match by 30 runs against Guyana Amazon Warriors on



Shakib shines on CPL return

Shakib Al Hasan produced an all-round performance on his Caribbean Premier League (CPL) return for Barbados Tridents against St Kitts.It was a perfect outing for Bangladesh all-rou



Shakib to leave for West Indies on Wednesday night

In less than 24 hours, Shakib Al Hasan will be on his way to West Indies to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).The final between Bangladesh and Afghanistan could not be pla



BCCI accepts Dinesh Karthik's apology over his CPL appearance

Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has accepted the apology from the Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik on his appearance during a game in Caribbean Premiere League 2019.[ca



CPL 2019 draft date announced: Record number of players to enter

The final list of players, who have made themselves available for the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2019), has been sent to franchise teams ahead of the draft scheduled to tak



Kieron Pollard returns home to the Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2019

West Indian power-hitter Kieron Pollard will play for his home franchise Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for the first time in his career. Trinbago Kni



Vijay Mallya to lose Barbados Tridents' ownership

Indian business tycoon, Vijay Mallya, will no longer possess the ownership of Barbados Tridents for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League season.On Tuesday, organizers of CPL had m



Cricket West Indies confirms dates of CPL 2019

Caribbean Premier League 2019 is planned to be played from August 21st to September 27th.Nowadays there is a craze for the T20 leagues among fans. IPL, BBL, BPL, CPL are the most f

