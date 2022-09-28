Covied-19 News
Mohammed Shami tests negative for COVID-19
Mohammed Shami was rested from India's T20I series against South Africa and BCCI confirmed earlier today that Shami will not take part in the T20I series against South Africa as th
Women's Ashes cricket series has been brought forward and condensed due to COVID-19 restrictions
LONDON: The Women's Ashes series has been brought forward by a week to allow Australia and England to meet quarantine requirements ahead of the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in Marc
Big Bash League: Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers postponed after Covid-19 outbreak
Wednesday's Big Bash League game between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers has been postponed after 12 Heat players tested positive for Covid-19.The Big Bash League outbreak of Covid
Ashes: Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley recently fell ill with Covid-19
Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday confirmed that its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nick Hockley had tested positive for Covid-19.Sydney: Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley was the