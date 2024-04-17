Courtney Walsh News
Former Tigers mentor Walsh is in the coaching staff of the Zimbabwean women's team
Former Bangladesh coach Courtney Walsh has joined the coaching staff of the Zimbabwe women's team ahead of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers. The legendary West Indies cric
Courtney Walsh reacts to Mohammed Siraj's career-best bowling figures in Tests
Former West Indies cricketer Courtney Walsh reserved the highest respect for Mohammed Siraj for the way he carried himself in the first innings against the West Indies cricket team
CWI removes Courtney Walsh as women's team head coach
Courtney Walsh has to pay forWest Indies' disappointing performance in the last T20 World Cup. Cricket WestIndies (CWI) is not signing a new contract with this legendary fast bowle
Walsh appointed head coach of West Indies women's team
Former bowling coach and assistant coach of Bangladesh Courtney Walsh is set to begin a new chapter after he named the head coach of West Indies women's team.Former West Indies fas
Tendulkar, Walsh join Bushfire Cricket Bash
[caption id="attachment_137262" align="aligncenter" width="670"] West Indian legend Courtney Walsh bowls as Sachin Tendulkar looks on.[/caption]Two of cricket's living legends, Ind
Walsh appointed as interim assistant coach for West Indies Women
Former Bangladesh bowling coach Courtney Walsh has been appointed as the interim assistant coach for West Indies Women's team.It has been quite a while for former West Indies fast
BCB not to extend Courtney Walsh contract
After a day of axing head coach Steve Rhodes, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday said that they are not going to extend the contract of pace bowling consultant Courtney Wal
Rubel is out of playing XI so far for team combination: Walsh
Starting the tournament in a high note beating South Africa and then being defeated narrowly by New Zealand, Bangladesh’s dream of reaching into the semi-finals of CWC 2019 has bee
Courtney Walsh concerns about pacers' injuries before World Cup
Bangladesh pace bowling coach Courtney Walsh, on Monday, said injuries of fast bowlers in the camp has become the prominent concern ahead of the World Cup and they are trying to re