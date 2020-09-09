Corona News
BCB Strength & Conditioning Coach Nick Lee tested Corona positive
One Bangladeshi cricketer and also a member of the support staff have tested positive for COVID-19.Incidentally, both had no visible symptoms leading up to the sample collection (w
Tamim, Apu extend helping hands to struggling freedom fighters
Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal along with spinner Nazmul Islam Apu extended helping hands to 15 struggling freedom fighters in Narayanganj’s Forajikanda.Both the players have b