Christchurch Attack News
Taijul, Mahmudullah savior of players from Christchurch terror attack
Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has revealed that left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad saved their lives in New Zealand during the terrorist attack la
Mashrafe suggests cricketers to get into action for relieving trauma
An unprecedented derangement in the mindset is all Bangladesh cricketers brought from the New Zealand tour. It was a matter of 30 seconds that saved lives of them in the Christchur
"We were so scared and we started crying," Mominul Haque on Christchurch attack
The horrific incident in Christchurch that shook the world on Friday, swindled Bangladesh hard as most of the premier cricketers of the country were in near of the terror attack si
Twitter responds to Christchurch terror attack
Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque after Friday prayer where there was a terrorist who killed almost all the people at the mosque.A few minutes after they were blocked from gett