Chitwan Tigers News
No regrets on not grabbing 6 in 6. I’m happy I took 5 in 5 balls, says Virandeep Singh
Malaysia's Virandeep Singh, whotook five wickets in five balls (against Push Sports Delhi) in Nepal ProClubChampionship has ‘no regrets about not being able to grab 6 in 6. The 23-
India's Puru Singh joins Tigers squad in Nepal
Chitwan Tigers’ preparations forEverest Premier League (EPL) is in full flow under the leadership of a coachingteam that includes Delhi former cricketer Puru Singh. The 40-year-old