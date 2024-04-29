Chennai Super Kings News
I don’t think he’s good enough to bat at No. 7 in a World Cup side: Moody on Jadeja
Former Australia cricketer TomMoody has expressed doubts about Ravindra Jadeja's ability to perform asIndia's No.7 batter in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Moody believes that thispos
CSK fielding coach Rajiv Kumar praises Mustafizur Rahman
Bangladesh pacer MustafizurRahman competes in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings.With his bowling prowess, Mustafizur quickly won over the hearts of the Ch
We've been a little bit unsettled: CSK head coach Stephen Fleming
Chennai Super Kings are unstableas a squad even after eight games because of injuries and players coming anddeparting. Head coach Stephen Fleming stated that they are still searchi
Mustafizur is very special: Bravo
Dwayne Bravo, the bowling coachfor the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), praises Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahmanhighly and says that Mustafizur has got the one of the best slower balls
Hussey about Dhoni: He’ll continue to evolve and continue even at this stage of his career
Even nearing the twilight of hiscareer, MS Dhoni will continue to develop and make things more difficult forbowlers, according to CSK batting coach Mike Hussey. In what appears to
Devon Conway joins Chennai Super Kings team after surgery
New Zealand star batter DevonConway joined the CSK team at the Chepauk. Conway's thumb injury kept him outof the IPL 2024, but he has since rejoined the squad. The CSK squad tweete
Adam Gilchrist backs Shivam Dube to be the ‘’dark horse’’ in T20 World Cup
As the Board of Control forCricket in India (BCCI) prepares to confirm India's T20 World Cup 2024 roster,the cricket community's excitement builds. Adam Gilchrist, a former Austral
Dhoni is a national hero: Pooran
When MS Dhoni was met withthunderous applause at the Ekana Stadium during Friday, April 19,'s IPL 2024match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG),Nichola
KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad fined heavily for slow over-rate
The Indian Premier League's (IPL)Code of Conduct was broken by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul andChennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad on Friday. As a resu
High flying CSK to take on LSG
The Tata Indian Premier League has been moving thick and fast. In the 34th match of the mega tournament, Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Lucknow Super Giants.The Chennai Supe
I am a much better mood because of what I've just seen: Steyn praises Dhoni
Former South Africa pacer DaleSteyn says that the passion behind MS Dhoni goes beyond the Indian PremierLeague (IPL), including the cricketing world in South Africa and enthralling
Mustafizur getting extra confidence in IPL because of less pressure
There is a lot of pressure andexpectation when one plays for the national team. In light of this, Bangladeshibowler Mustafizur Rahman is passing an entirely stress-free IPL. One of