Chennai Braves News


Mohammad Amir's deadly 4-wicket spell helps New York Strikers strike down Chennai Braves

Former Pakistan left-arm pacerMohammad Amir displayed the traits that had once hailed him as one of theworld’s finest demolishers of batting lineups to produce a spell of fourwicke



Deccan Gladiators record a thumping 10-wicket win over Chennai Braves

Deccan Gladiators recorded athumping ten-wicket victory over Chennai Braves in the 17th match of the AbuDhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Chennai Braves paid the price for ap



T10 is becoming a serious format: Sikandar Raza

For Pakistan-born Zimbabweanall-rounder Sikandar Raza, the highly-anticipated seventh edition of Abu DhabiT10 is another chance to play his favorite sport at his ‘home away from ho



Mohammad Taimur guides Delhi Bulls to 31-run win through a deadly four wicket spell

A deadly spell of four wicketsfor eight runs from Mohammad Taimur bowled Delhi Bulls to a 31 runs win overChennai Braves in the 26th match on the tenth day of the Abu Dhabi T10 att



Lawrence and Brathwaite’s brave hitting takes Chennai Braves past Deccan Gladiators

Dan Lawrence and CarlosBrathwaite led The Chennai Braves brave march past Deccan Gladiator in the 18thmatch on the seventh day of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Abu Dhabi Zayed CricketSt



Mrittunjoy flops on debut, Brathwaite's all-round show gives Chennai Braves convincing win

Although Bangla Tigers started theAbu Dhabi T10 League with a win in the first match, the Bangladesh-owned team faced the second defeat in a row. They lost to Chennai Braves by 33



Abu Dhabi T10 League: Full player list of all 8 teams

The players' draft of the sixthseason of the Abu Dhabi T10 League was held on Monday night. Nurul Hasan Sohan,Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman have been se

