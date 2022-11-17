
Chattogram Division News
thumb

NCL 2022: Top 10 batters and bowlers

Rangpur division have won the24th edition of the National Cricket League (NCL). Dhaka Metro have moved up tothe first tier and Chattogram division has fallen to the second tier. Th

thumb

Rangpur win prior to NCL postponement

The last day of Bangabandhu National Cricket League (NCL) 2021 before postponement has seen Rangpur Division winning over reigning champions Khulna Division.Tier-1: Khulna Division

thumb

NCL: Personal milestones galore on day 3

Shuvagata Hom, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Rahatul Ferdous and Hasan Murad have lightened day three of round two in the National Cricket League (NCL) 2021.[caption id="attachment_162271"

thumb

NCL: Shuvagata nears brisk 100

While Barishal vs Rajshahi game ended in two days, the other three round two NCL (National Cricket League) matches are still poised.Tier-1: Sylhet Division vs Dhaka Division, Cox’s

thumb

21 wickets fall in Barishal v Rajshahi day one

The second round of NCL (National Cricket League) 2021 has started on Monday (March 29).The first day has seen 44 wickets falling across four venues, with 21 of them being in the T

thumb

Pacers power Chattogram to victory; Dhaka Metro win comfortably

Chattogram Division and Dhaka Metro have completed wins in the round 1 of National Cricket League (NCL) tier-2 matches.   Tier-2: Chattogram Div vs Rajshahi Div, RajshahiMehedi Has

thumb

Nasir takes four after scoring 100

All four matches of round one of NCL 2021 go into the fourth and final day.Tier-1: Khulna Div vs Sylhet Div, KhulnaZakir Hasan's century has helped Sylhet Division fight back after

thumb

Nasir closing on 100, bowlers dominate day 2

Bowlers have had their day on day two of round one matches of the NCL (National Cricket League) 2021.Tier-1: Khulna Div vs Sylhet Div, KhulnaNational team fast bowlers Ebadat Hossa

thumb

Saif slams 100 on day one of 22nd NCL

First-class cricket resumes in Bangladesh with the 22nd edition of National Cricket League (NCL).[caption id="attachment_161527" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Inauguration of th

