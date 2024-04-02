Champions League T20 News
BCCI, CA and ECB are actively in talk to revive Champions League T20
The Champions League T20 is to make a comeback nearly after a decade. The top three giant boards of the game - BCCI, CA and ECB are actively in talk of revival of the CLT20, which
KKR spinner barred from playing IPL
One veteran leg-spinner will not be allowed to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he broke a mandatory law set by BCCI.[captio
BCCI planning to arrange 'Mini IPL'
It has been revealed that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are planning to arrange a mini IPL in the future. United Arab Emirates is the likely destination to host the