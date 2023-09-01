Chaminda Vaas News
Shakib Al Hasan surpasses Daniel Vettori, reaches new milestone
Bangladesh lost by 5 wickets toSri Lanka in the first match of the Asia Cup. However, Tigers captain Shakib AlHasan was brilliant with the ball and also set a new record with 2 wic
Litton Das chooses his World XI
Bangladesh batter Litton Das hasreturned home after playing Global T20 Canada. He has also become the brandambassador of an organization today (August 10). Faced with the media the
Vaas reveals why Babar Azam isn't leading the Colombo Strikers in LPL 2023
Colombo Strikers bowling coach Chaminda Vaas has revealed the reason why Babar Azam is not leading the franchise in the current Lanka Premier League (LPL).Chaminda Vaas, the Colomb
Chaminda Vaas agrees with MS Dhoni's stance on Matheesha Pathirana
Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been a spectacular performer for Chennai Super Kings in the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The four-time IPL champions acq
BPL 2023: Bangladeshi head coaches in 5 teams
Franchise cricket has a practiceof using foreign coaches in all countries. Due to which many of the heavyweightcoaches have been labeled as 'franchise cricket coaches'. However, an
Taskin Ahmed sets his aim for BPL 2023, wants to learn from Chaminda Vaas
Taskin Ahmed's hard work andeagerness to learn are always clear to all. In the Bangladesh Premier League(BPL) too, Taskin aims to become the highest wicket-taker and learn new thin
BPL 2023: Dhaka Dominators named Chaminda Vaas as head coach
Sri Lanka legend Chaminda Vaaswill work as the head coach of Dhaka Dominators in the 9th season of BangladeshPremier League (BPL). The franchise has confirmed the appointment of th
Pramodya Wickramasinghe to be tour selector in Bangladesh, negotiations with Vaas collapsed
Sri Lanka's chief selectorPramodya Wickramasinghe will travel with the team to Bangladesh.According to the well-placedsources in the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board, the 50-year-old
The Chaminda Vaas Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Warnakulasuriya Patabendige Ushantha Joseph Chaminda Vaas (born 27 January 1974) is a former Sri Lankan international cricketer who has played all forms of the game and a former OD
Chameera's Player of the Match award was on his 4th wedding anniversary
It was an icing on the cake forSri Lankan fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera, who won the Man of the Match awardon his fourth wedding anniversary. "Yes, it was his fourth weddinganniv
Love is sweet: Shanaka gets 'surprise gift' on his first wedding anniversary
The Sri Lankan team could not winthe second ODI against South Africa on Saturday but the captain Dasun Shanakahad a ‘surprise gift’ at the hotel just minutes after his arrival from
South African team to train at the SSC ground in three different batches
The visiting South African teamare beginning their first practice session in Sri Lanka from Saturday onwards. "They will practice at the Singhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground. The en