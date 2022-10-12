CDC News
Five England cricketers reprimanded for racist social media posts
Five cricketers, including AzeemRafiq and ex-Yorkshire captain and head coach Andrew Gale, have been foundguilty by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) of racist behavior. Addi
Robinson suspended for 8 matches but cleared to resume England career
Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) Panel has announced on Saturday (July 3) that England pacer Ollie Robinson has been given an eight-match suspension for historical racist and se