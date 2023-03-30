
CCDM News
thumb

Changes in DPL schedule due to adverse weather

The weather conditions across thecountry are not very good. As a result, moderate to heavy rainfall is occurringin different parts of the country. And due to such bad weather, ther

thumb

GTV and T Sports to telecast Super League phase of DPL

Viewers were unable to see theDhaka Premier League (DPL) 2021-22 season's opening round matches ontelevision. That will not be the case in the DPL's Super League games. TheSuper Le

thumb

DPL Super League fixtures announced

The league stage of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) has already completed. Total 11 rounds were played at the league stage.Top 6 teams of the points table have been qualifie

thumb

T Sports, GTV to telecast DPL Super League matches

Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) has decided to telecast the matches of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on TV. Super League matches can be seen on two private TV channels.Th

thumb

BCB to investigate DPL biased umpiring

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has formed a five-member inquiry committee to investigate biased umpiring in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL). The committee has been asked to subm

thumb

Decision on Shakib's punishment to come today

The determination on punishment for Shakib Al Hasan’s arrogant behavior in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) has been expected to come today.It’s already known that Mohammedan Sportin

thumb

No punishment for Shakib

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) have inquired a breach of the Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) during an individual practice session

thumb

BCB and CCDM to investigate BSE breach

It has come to the attention of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) that a potential breach of the Bio-Security Environment (BSE) in

thumb

Mirpur to host 12 DPL matches in four days

Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) has decided to stage 12 Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 matches in four days at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirp

thumb

Walton sponsors DPL for ninth consecutive season

Bangladeshi conglomerate Walton has been named as the sponsor of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) for the ninth time in a row. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced Walto

thumb

10 DPL cricketers and officials test positive for Covid-19

10 cricketers and officials have been tested positive for Covid-19 in routine-wise test before the start of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) which is scheduled to start from May 31. Howe

thumb

CCDM informs about Shakib's DPL availability, matches and venues

The Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) has talked about the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League’s (DPL) arrangement which is scheduled from 31 May 2021 afte

