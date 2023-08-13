Caribbean Premier League News
'Red card' to be used in CPL to minimize slow over-rate problems
The Caribbean Premier League(CPL) is starting on August 17. At the same time, there will be women's CPL (WCPL)too. In this season, there will be a strict over-rate policy to finish
Laurie Evans and Qais Ahmed join Barbados Royals in CPL 2023
Laurie Evans has joined the Barbados Royals for the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League. Evans replaces Rassie van der Dussen, who is unavailable due to international commi
Azam Khan Signs for Guyana Amazon Warriors in $120,000 Deal in CPL 2023
Azam Khan is the highest-paid Pakistani cricketer in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), having been signed by the Guyana Amazon Warriors on an attractive $120,000 contract.Azam Kh
Dwayne Bravo returns to Trinbago Knight Riders ahead of upcoming CPL season
Former West Indies and Chennai Super Kings fast bowling all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was traded back to the Trinbago Knight Riders after two seasons with the St. Kitts &amp; Nevis
CPL: Trinbago Knight Riders appoint Phil Simmons as new head coach
The Trinbago Knight Riders have appointed former West Indies coach Phil Simmons as their new head coach. He replaces Abhishek Nayar who is currently assistant coach of the Kolkata
Odean Smith Smashes 5 Sixes In A Single Over in CPL
West Indian cricketers continue to master the shortest format of the game. Time and time again, the Windies players have dominated the T20 format and shown how successful they can
CPL 2022: Barbados Royals appoints David Miller as captain
The Barbados Royals on Wednesday announced the appointment of veteran South African batsman David Miller as their captain for the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.The 32-
CPL 2022: Azam, Imad and Amir selected in the CPL Draft this year
Pakistan wicketkeeper Azam Khan's batsman has been signed by the Barbados Royals as one of their foreign stars for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League for the second straight sea
CPL to launch all new T10 tournament 'The 6ixty'
There will be a new T10 competition named 'The 6ixty' in St. Kitts from August 24 to 28 as part of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL)2022.Prior to the start of the CPLseason, a tou
Shah Rukh Khan announces his new team in women's CPL
Bollywood superstar Shah RukhKhan has bought another team in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The KnightRiders, a company owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, has bought own
CPL 2021: Odean Smith ruptures Chris Gayle's bat with a quick delivery
Guyana Amazon Warriors locked horns with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the second semi-final of the Caribbean Premier League atWarner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. SNP captain Dwayn
CPL 2021: Odean Smith dismisses DJ Bravo with a peach of a delivery
The 2021 edition of the Caribbean Premier League came across so many intriguing incidents during the passage of play. Players gave absolutely everything across batting, bowling and