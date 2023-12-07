
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
captain News
thumb

Matt Short appointed as Adelaide Strikers new captain

The Adelaide Strikers have named 2022 Big Bash League player Matthew Short as their captain for the upcoming season. The all-rounder replaces another swashbuckling batsman, Travis

thumb

Heather Knight to lead Sydney Thunder for WBBL

England captain Heather Knight will lead the Sydney Thunder in this year's WBBL, succeeding the retired Rachael Haynes.Dynamic England Women's captain Heather Knight will lead the

thumb

Mitchell Marsh is happy to captain Australia for as long as it takes

Mitchell Marsh said on Tuesday he would be happy to captain Australia for as long as necessary as the all-rounder prepares to lead the Twenty20 and One-Day sides on a tour of South

thumb

Niroshan Dickwella named as captain of Colombo Strikers for upcoming season of LPL

The Colombo Strikers announced that highly experienced wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella will lead the Colombo Strikers in the 2023 Lanka Premier League (LPL).The Colombo Stri

thumb

Los Angeles Knight Riders confirm Sunil Narine as captain for MLC 2023

The Los Angeles Knight Riders have announced Sunil Narine as their captain for the first edition of US-based Major League Cricket, set to begin on Friday July 13th.Sunil Narine wil

thumb

Hardik Pandya is growing and maturing as a captain, says Aakash Chopra

Heaping praise on Hardik Pandya, Aakash Chopra said the Indian all-rounder's captaincy continues to grow and mature. Hardik has led with his calls from the front this season as GT

thumb

Shahid Afridi selection panel Didn’t Want Babar as Captain, says Najam Sethi

PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi has announced that the preliminary selection committee, headed by Shahid Afridi, initially wanted to replace Babar Azam as the Pakista

thumb

Moeen Ali named captain of Birmingham Bears for T20 Blast campaign

Moeen Ali will captain Warwickshire in the T20 Blast this summer after re-signing for the club after 16 years with Worcestershire.The Birmingham Bears have announced that England a

thumb

Beth Mooney named as Captain of Gujarat Giants WPL 2023

The Gujarat Giants have named Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney as their captain for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League.Australia opener Beth Mooney will

thumb

Babar Azam named as Captain ICC's ODI Team of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the 2022 Men's ODI Team of the Year with Pakistani batsman Babar Azam as the team captain.The ICC Team of the Year recog

thumb

Delhi Capitals likely to approach David Warner as captain

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are likely to hand the captaincy role to senior Australian opener David Warner, while Rishabh Pant is unlikely to take part in this year's Indian Premier Le

thumb

Imad Wasim returns as captain of Karachi Kings

Pakistan's unpopular all-rounder Imad Wasim has returned as captain of the Karachi Kings for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League.Imad will take over the duties of Bab

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.