Matt Short appointed as Adelaide Strikers new captain
The Adelaide Strikers have named 2022 Big Bash League player Matthew Short as their captain for the upcoming season. The all-rounder replaces another swashbuckling batsman, Travis
Heather Knight to lead Sydney Thunder for WBBL
England captain Heather Knight will lead the Sydney Thunder in this year's WBBL, succeeding the retired Rachael Haynes.Dynamic England Women's captain Heather Knight will lead the
Mitchell Marsh is happy to captain Australia for as long as it takes
Mitchell Marsh said on Tuesday he would be happy to captain Australia for as long as necessary as the all-rounder prepares to lead the Twenty20 and One-Day sides on a tour of South
Niroshan Dickwella named as captain of Colombo Strikers for upcoming season of LPL
The Colombo Strikers announced that highly experienced wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella will lead the Colombo Strikers in the 2023 Lanka Premier League (LPL).The Colombo Stri
Los Angeles Knight Riders confirm Sunil Narine as captain for MLC 2023
The Los Angeles Knight Riders have announced Sunil Narine as their captain for the first edition of US-based Major League Cricket, set to begin on Friday July 13th.Sunil Narine wil
Hardik Pandya is growing and maturing as a captain, says Aakash Chopra
Heaping praise on Hardik Pandya, Aakash Chopra said the Indian all-rounder's captaincy continues to grow and mature. Hardik has led with his calls from the front this season as GT
Shahid Afridi selection panel Didn’t Want Babar as Captain, says Najam Sethi
PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi has announced that the preliminary selection committee, headed by Shahid Afridi, initially wanted to replace Babar Azam as the Pakista
Moeen Ali named captain of Birmingham Bears for T20 Blast campaign
Moeen Ali will captain Warwickshire in the T20 Blast this summer after re-signing for the club after 16 years with Worcestershire.The Birmingham Bears have announced that England a
Beth Mooney named as Captain of Gujarat Giants WPL 2023
The Gujarat Giants have named Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney as their captain for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League.Australia opener Beth Mooney will
Babar Azam named as Captain ICC's ODI Team of the Year
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the 2022 Men's ODI Team of the Year with Pakistani batsman Babar Azam as the team captain.The ICC Team of the Year recog
Delhi Capitals likely to approach David Warner as captain
The Delhi Capitals (DC) are likely to hand the captaincy role to senior Australian opener David Warner, while Rishabh Pant is unlikely to take part in this year's Indian Premier Le
Imad Wasim returns as captain of Karachi Kings
Pakistan's unpopular all-rounder Imad Wasim has returned as captain of the Karachi Kings for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League.Imad will take over the duties of Bab