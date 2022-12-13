
Candice Warner News
Warner's wife faces 'vile abuse' at Adelaide Oval

The Australian cricket arena hasbeen abuzz with David Warner for the past few weeks. Cricket Australia's (CA)rule changes, Warner's appeal and withdrawal, his manager's explosive c

Warner offers to provide baby-sittings tips to Kohli

Fans might remember that during Team India’s tour of Australia in 2018, captain Tim Paine had sledged Rishab Pant during the MCG Test, asking him if he could babysit Paine’s kids w

Watch: Warner reunites with his family after 108 days

Australia's opening batsman David Warner has eventually reunited with his family members - his wife Candice Warner and three cute daughters - Ivy, Indi and Isla. Warner has been aw

Watch: David Warner's daughter claims herself to be Virat Kohli

Australian destructive opener David Warner has a lot in common with India in his playing career. He has played cricket every season in the Indian Premier League (IPL), a franchise-

"The thing that kept me going was my wife and kids" - David Warner

Australian star opener David Warner gives all the credit to his wife Candice Warner to keep him fit and inflamed after the match against Pakistan yesterday on June 12 at The Cooper

