
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
CAN News
thumb

Nepal announce squad for Asia Cup 2023

The Cricket Association of Nepal(CAN) has announced a 17-member strong squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. Theteam is led by Rohit Paudel as usual. Nepal have trusted only the testedc

thumb

How BCB helped Nepal to host ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023 within only two months?

Treasurer of Cricket Associationof Nepal (CAN), Roshan Kumar Singh, shares the story behind how Nepal got the privilegefrom Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to host the ACC Men’s Premie

thumb

Dhammika Prasad among three shortlisted for Nepal head coach post

Former Sri Lankan fast bowlerDhammika Prasad is now one of the three coaches shortlisted for the headcoach of the Nepal cricket team.According to the highly placedsources in CAN (C

thumb

Sandeep Lamichhane to visit Lord Pashupati Temple

Nepal's 22-year-old bowlerSandeep Lamichhane returned home on Friday from the Central Jail and will visitthe Lord Pashupati Temple on Saturday. This was revealed by his father Chan

thumb

Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane suspended

After an arrest warrant wasissued for him in Kathmandu for suspected coercion of another person, Nepalesecricket team skipper Sandeep Lamichhane was suspended by the CricketAssocia

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.