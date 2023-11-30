
Cameron Bencroft News
thumb

Ponting thinks Bancroft will replace Warner in opening slot in Tests

In the event that David Warner,the famous Australian opener, decides to retire from Test cricket in January,Ricky Ponting feels that Cameron Bancroft is the ideal contender to take

thumb

Aaron Finch eyes return to Test Cricket for Australia

Australia’s limited over captain Aaron Finch believes that he should try one more time to play Test Cricket with Australia after a disappointment summer last year.Finch had not nev

thumb

'We don't pay you to play, we pay to win'

Incurring into the vicious 'ball-tampering' scandal, three top ranked Australian cricketers including captain Steven Smith has been suffering year long ban.Now, the former Aussie s

thumb

ACA, Lehmann call for player ban lifted

The Australian Cricketers' Association (ACC) has called on the Cricket Australia (CA) to immediately lift the suspensions of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft who were

