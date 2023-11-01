Calf Injury News
Maxwell suffers concussion in golf accident, out of England match – reports
Glenn Maxwell has to miss the upcoming World Cup game against England due to a serious injury. The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday (November 4) at the Narendra Modi Sta
Australian spinner Ashton Agar ruled out of ICC World Cup 2023, Reports
Australian spinner Ashton Agar is expected to be ruled out of the World Cup, in another blow to Australia's World Cup hopes.Spinners are expected to play a big role in the upcoming
Jos Buttler Ruled out of The hundred 2022 due to injury
Manchester Originals captain Jos Buttler will miss the rest of The Hundred due to a calf injury he sustained against Southern Brave last Thursday.Buttler captained the Manchester O