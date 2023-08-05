CAB News
CAB asks BCCI to change date of Pakistan-England match at Eden Gardens
The Cricket Association of Bengal(CAB) has asked the BCCI to change the date of the ODI World Cup league matchbetween England and Pakistan at Eden Gardens, according to cricket web
Ticket prices for Bangladesh's ODI World Cup matches at Eden Gardens released
Cricket enthusiasts around theglobe are avidly anticipating the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The forthcomingevent will take place from October 5 to November 19 in India. The Cricket
CAB to honour Pele at Eden Gardens during India vs Sri Lanka second ODI
During Thursday's second ODIbetween India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, the Cricket Association of Bengal(CAB) will honor the late, renowned footballer Pele by displaying footage
Eden Gardens closed after worker tests positive for coronavirus
The decision has been taken to close the historic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata for the next seven days after an official of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is infected w