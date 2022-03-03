breaking news News
Wonder kid from Mumbai creates headline with a world record
It is the duty of the batters to stick to the ground and bat long during the test. But how long can that be done? Mumbai's young Siddharth Mohit has made a chaos by batting for 7
Paine steps down as Australian captain with 'sexting scandal'
Tim Paine has stood down as Australian captain, after it was revealed he had been involved in a sexting scandal with a former Cricket Tasmania staff member.Paine steps down as Aust
Curator of Afghanistan VS New Zealand game found dead
Mohan Singh - the curator of Sheikh Zayed Stadium Abu Dhabi has been mysteriously found dead in his room.Curator of Afghanistan VS New Zealand game found deadMohan Singh was perfor
BCCI appoints Rahul Dravid as new coach
Former Indian captain and legendary batsman Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the new coach of Indian Cricket Team. Indian Cricket Board BCCI has confirmed with a statement on Wed
Gill and Shankar replace Hardik-Rahul
Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) has announced the name of Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar as replacement of two suspended cricketers- Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, for their controversial
Watch: AB de Villier's retirement declaration from international Cricket
After 20,014 runs from 420 international matches, Proteas superstar AB de Villiers has called time on international career after finishing his IPL 2018 campaign.'Tired' de Villiers
Warner apologizes to fans
Australian opener David Warner and skipper Steve Smith have been handed one year ban by the Cricket Australia for involving in ball tampering in the ongoing Test series between Sou
Papon surprised to see Mushfiqur's big sixes
Nazmul Hasan Papon, the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said he was surprised to see wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim hitting big sixes against Sri Lanka in th
Shakib flies to Australia for better treatment
Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who is still nursing a finger injury has flew to Australia today for better treatment of his injured finger. Earlier Shakib went to Colombo to inspi
Confident Miraz wants to do well in Sri Lanka
Ahead of the upcoming Nidhas Trophy in Sri Lanka, Mehedi Hasan Miraz expressed his excitement as it will be the first T20I tri-series for him. He has said his aim is to give his be
Mashrafe credits Mahmudullah for historical centuries
Ahead of the upcoming tri-nation series against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza spoke to the media, on Sunday.Former Tigers coach Chandika Hathu
Nasir-Anamul smash double hundred on day-3
All-rounder Nasir Hossain strikes a double ton on the third day after he continued his innings of 101 not out from yesterday. His career-best knock puts Rangpur Division in command