Brandon Glover News
South Africa knocked out of T20 World Cup, India in semi-finals
South Africa have succumbed to anunforgettable defeat to Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 onSunday (November 6) in Adelaide. With the 13-run defeat, they are knocked
O'Dowd, van Meekeren star in Netherlands' easy win against Zimbabwe
Netherlands have grabbed theirfirst win in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s t20 World Cup against Zimbabweon Wednesday (November 2) in Adelaide. They beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
Pakistan secure first win in T20 World Cup with struggling low-scoring chase
Pakistan have secured the firstwin in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday (October 30) in Perth. Theybeat Netherlands by 6 wickets in a low-scoring match. Batting first, N
Ackermann, van der Merwe back in Netherlands squad for ICC T20 World Cup
Both Roelof van der Merwe andColin Ackermann have been added to the Netherlands squad for the upcoming T20World Cup in Australia. The team that feature a powerfulpace attack with L
38-year-old Barresi back in Netherlands squad after 3 years
The Koninklijke NederlandseCricket Bond (KNCB) has named a 15-member squad for the ICC Men's Cricket WorldCup Super League matches against Pakistan. The important Super League seri
Netherlands win the 2019 ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier
Netherlands have been the champions for the ICC T20 World Cup qualification in Australia next year.The Dutch defeated Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets in the final on Saturday. After