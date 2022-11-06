
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
Brandon Glover News
thumb

South Africa knocked out of T20 World Cup, India in semi-finals

South Africa have succumbed to anunforgettable defeat to Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 onSunday (November 6) in Adelaide. With the 13-run defeat, they are knocked

thumb

O'Dowd, van Meekeren star in Netherlands' easy win against Zimbabwe

Netherlands have grabbed theirfirst win in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s t20 World Cup against Zimbabweon Wednesday (November 2) in Adelaide. They beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

thumb

Pakistan secure first win in T20 World Cup with struggling low-scoring chase

Pakistan have secured the firstwin in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday (October 30) in Perth. Theybeat Netherlands by 6 wickets in a low-scoring match. Batting first, N

thumb

Ackermann, van der Merwe back in Netherlands squad for ICC T20 World Cup

Both Roelof van der Merwe andColin Ackermann have been added to the Netherlands squad for the upcoming T20World Cup in Australia. The team that feature a powerfulpace attack with L

thumb

38-year-old Barresi back in Netherlands squad after 3 years

The Koninklijke NederlandseCricket Bond (KNCB) has named a 15-member squad for the ICC Men's Cricket WorldCup Super League matches against Pakistan. The important Super League seri

thumb

Netherlands win the 2019 ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier

Netherlands have been the champions for the ICC T20 World Cup qualification in Australia next year.The Dutch defeated Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets in the final on Saturday. After

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.